Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,789 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $86,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $795,265.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,255 shares of company stock worth $13,383,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

