Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 46.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,391 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,967. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

