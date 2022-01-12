Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $48,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,255,000 after acquiring an additional 272,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $509.38. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,178. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 132.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

