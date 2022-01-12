Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $40,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $217.78. 4,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.77 and a 200 day moving average of $219.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $149.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

