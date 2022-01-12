Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Holdings Decreased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278,183 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.22% of Match Group worth $95,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.73.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

