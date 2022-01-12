Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,910 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $98,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 129.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 631,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Endava by 74.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at $5,731,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Endava by 30.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.09 and a beta of 0.92. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

