easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.00.

ESYJY opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

