easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.00.

ESYJY opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

