BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years.

Shares of MUE opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.85. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,384 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $1,385,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

