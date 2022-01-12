Rathbone Brothers’ (RAT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($35.29) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RAT. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($29.46) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rathbone Brothers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,172.25 ($29.49).

Shares of Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 2,005 ($27.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,946.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,944.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 25.06. Rathbone Brothers has a 52-week low of GBX 1,522 ($20.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,090 ($28.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In related news, insider Dharmash Mistry bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($26.37) per share, with a total value of £48,575 ($65,935.93). Also, insider Iain Cummings bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,898 ($25.76) per share, with a total value of £23,725 ($32,204.43). Insiders bought 3,758 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,760 in the last three months.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

