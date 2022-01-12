Morgan Stanley Increases Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target to 2,300.00

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from 2,200.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FQVTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC cut Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from 2,400.00 to 3,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,825.00.

Shares of FQVTF opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

