Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Lowered to 7,300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from 9,900.00 to 7,300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,340.33.
NYSE:GRUB opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $19.84.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
