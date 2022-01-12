Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Lowered to 7,300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from 9,900.00 to 7,300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,340.33.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

NYSE:GRUB opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.