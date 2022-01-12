Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.46, a PEG ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.