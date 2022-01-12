Inspire Investing LLC Sells 30,524 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,524 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after purchasing an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.41.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $522.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $231.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.