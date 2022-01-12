The Crypto Prophecies Price Tops $0.0605 on Major Exchanges (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $5.61 million and $617,103.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00062215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00080309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.50 or 0.07667996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,715.25 or 0.99927857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00069210 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007306 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,782,266 coins and its circulating supply is 92,693,770 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Crypto Prophecies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Crypto Prophecies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

