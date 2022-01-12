Analysts Set Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) PT at $71.73

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.64.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -493.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. Chegg has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

