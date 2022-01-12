Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.23.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.06. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $14,470,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total transaction of $2,666,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,003,733 shares of company stock worth $291,075,782 and sold 112,440 shares worth $12,161,142. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after buying an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

