Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Shares of PFBC opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.81. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth $426,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

