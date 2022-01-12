Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years.

NMT stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

