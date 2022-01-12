Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:JPI)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

JPI opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16. Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund during the third quarter worth $473,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks to provide high level current income and total return. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.