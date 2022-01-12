Barclays Trims WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Target Price to $23.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.80% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,195,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,072,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.