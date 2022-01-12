Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 27,301 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 547,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 27,301 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $130,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.7% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $288.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.07. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $230.15 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.91.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

