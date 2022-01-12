Diamond (DMD) One Day Volume Hits $14,415.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and $14,415.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00004452 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,657,005 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

