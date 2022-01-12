Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives $24.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $759.93 million, a PE ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $43,999.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

