Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives C$8.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXE. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of EXE opened at C$7.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$654.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.80 and a 52-week high of C$8.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.66.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$310.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 132.96%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

