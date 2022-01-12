Analysts Set Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Target Price at C$8.38

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXE shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, November 1st. Laurentian cut their price target on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$7.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$654.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$5.80 and a twelve month high of C$8.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.66.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$310.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$305.80 million. Research analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 132.96%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.