Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,583.75 ($21.50).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.43) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($23.35) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.80) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,708 ($23.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £30.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,576.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,530.79. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,283.50 ($17.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,728 ($23.46).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.75), for a total transaction of £189,732 ($257,543.10).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

