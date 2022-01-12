Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 279,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. boosted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,345. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.