Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after acquiring an additional 565,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,105,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FANG opened at $124.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $124.92. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.78.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

