Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

IUSG stock opened at $111.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.65. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

