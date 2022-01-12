Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 190,000 dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 3rd quarter worth $1,586,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 174,492 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. IV alerts:

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMYQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ).

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.