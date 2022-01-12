49,581 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WWW shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $193,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

