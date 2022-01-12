Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 3,429 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth $264,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Natera by 275.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 80,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.08.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,690 shares of company stock worth $13,055,895 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.92. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

