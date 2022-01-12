Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ERII. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $449,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $615,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.64 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

