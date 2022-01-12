Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 2,379 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Travere Therapeutics worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TVTX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,632 shares of company stock worth $1,343,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTX opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.