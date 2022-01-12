43,232 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 161.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

