Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.21.

NYSE LSPD opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.71.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

