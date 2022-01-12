Morgan Stanley Raises Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $26.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

