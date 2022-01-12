Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $358,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.