Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 403 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 153.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.38.

Shares of SPOT opened at $234.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.