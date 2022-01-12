Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.97. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.86 and a beta of 1.12. Pegasystems has a one year low of $94.47 and a one year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975 over the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 6.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

