Inspire Investing LLC Has $590,000 Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,307 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,542,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,128,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,600,000 after buying an additional 163,454 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after buying an additional 6,524,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Discovery by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,363,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,172,000 after buying an additional 681,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Discovery by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,286,000 after buying an additional 6,152,257 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.