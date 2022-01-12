Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,739,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after buying an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

