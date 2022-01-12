Inspire Investing LLC Sells 29,451 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,451 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 373.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 91,429 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 72.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Truist raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

SPG stock opened at $161.83 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average of $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

