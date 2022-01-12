Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE UHS opened at $130.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.