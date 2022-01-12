Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 500 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

