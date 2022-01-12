Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 11.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Adobe by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,656,000 after buying an additional 31,995 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.56.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $529.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.57. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $252.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

