Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,514 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $216.02 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.34 and a 200-day moving average of $217.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

