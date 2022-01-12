Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FENY. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 955,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 232,286 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58.

