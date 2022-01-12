Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Telos by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Telos by 88,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.62 million, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TLS shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.