Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 602 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NUVA opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.32 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NUVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

